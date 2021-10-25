Phil Rucker: Trump allies tried ‘to create an environment that could pressure VP Pence to overturn election results

Phil Rucker and Joyce Vance join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the January 6th committee investigation and new reporting from the Washington Post regarding a 'command center’ at the Willard Hotel for efforts to overturn the election. According to Rucker, Trump allies’ days-long effort at the hotel involved, “trying to create an environment that could pressure Vice President Pence to, in his role on January 6th overseeing that joint session of Congress, to try to take action to decertify the election results and effectively overturn Biden's victory.”Oct. 25, 2021