Nicole Hockley: Uvalde school shooting ‘reopening wounds that have never healed.’ 'It's traumatic all over again.’

CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Nicole Hockley, whose six year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Texas. “This is just reopening wounds that have never healed and never will heal, but it’s traumatic all over again,” says Hockley. Offering advice to parents of the young victims, Hockley says, “Each day just work to take another inch forward. It's enduring, it's dark, it's awful, but you will find a way through, in your own time, in your own way.” May 25, 2022