    Nicole Hockley: Uvalde school shooting ‘reopening wounds that have never healed.’ 'It's traumatic all over again.’

    Fred Guttenberg: Next mass shooting ‘being planned right now’ because ‘we haven’t changed what we’re doing’

  • David Hogg: Robb Elementary School students ‘don’t even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them.’

  • Mnuchin made ’18’ official visits to Middle East before asking some of those countries for ‘private investments’

  • Rep. Mo Brooks denies being subpoenaed by Jan 6 Committee: ‘They haven’t served me anything.’

  • Plot by ISIS operative to assassinate former Pres. Bush foiled by law enforcement

  • Mo Brooks digs in deep on Big Lie in combative MSNBC interview

  • Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’

  • Ivo Daalder: ‘There are limits to what China can do’ without facing ‘consequences’ from U.S.

  • Cedric Richmond: NY congressional map ‘drafted by an unelected special master’ is ‘undemocratic’

  • Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’

  • Sen. Coons: NATO aid & training has helped facilitate Ukraine’s success ‘pushing back’ Russia

  • Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together

  • Andrea Mitchell salutes Pete Williams' 'incomparable' career in journalism ahead of landmark SCOTUS decisions and his retirement at the end of the term

  • Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘almost if not complete in terms of their preparation’ for a nuclear test

  • Cedric Richmond: ‘I am convinced that Fetterman and the Biden agenda will prevail in November’

  • Amb. McFaul: Turkey is ‘just using their leverage’ by opposing Finland, Sweden NATO membership

  • Zelenskyy Chief of Staff Yermak describes ‘practically non-stop,’ ‘hard battles’ in eastern Ukraine

  • Rep. Susan Wild: PA voters seem to agree that abortion ‘is not a place for the government to meddle’

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean: Support for 'Islamophobic, homophobic’ Kathy Barnette is 'troubling'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Nicole Hockley: Uvalde school shooting ‘reopening wounds that have never healed.’ 'It's traumatic all over again.’

CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Nicole Hockley, whose six year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Texas. “This is just reopening wounds that have never healed and never will heal, but it’s traumatic all over again,” says Hockley. Offering advice to parents of the young victims, Hockley says, “Each day just work to take another inch forward. It's enduring, it's dark, it's awful, but you will find a way through, in your own time, in your own way.” May 25, 2022

Play All