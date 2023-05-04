IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Can Congress do anything about SCOTUS ethics claims? Laura Jarrett weighs in

    03:05

  • John Brennan: Russians see alleged drone attack on Kremlin as a ‘great embarrassment’

    06:17
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: Proud Boys conviction ‘amps the pressure up’ on special counsel Jack Smith

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Joaquin Castro: ‘Still plenty of justice to be served’ with respect to January 6 attacks

    03:35

  • Jeh Johnson: Migration ‘reacts sharply’ to perceived changes in U.S. enforcement policy

    04:22

  • Fmr. Treasury Secy. Jack Lew: $1.3 billion is just a ‘drop in the bucket’ if U.S. defaults on debt

    06:11

  • Amb. McFaul: Alleged drone attack was ‘not an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin’

    08:46

  • Luke Russert on searching for an ‘aha moment’ following in his late father’s legacy

    10:01

  • Rep. Boyle calls for Fed rate hike pause to avoid ‘completely unnecessary’ recession

    03:48

  • Ruth Marcus: ‘Any reasonable person’ hearing SCOTUS ethics claims would say it ‘doesn’t look right’

    05:45

  • Tacopina’s mistrial motion in E. Jean Carroll suit is part of ‘laying the groundwork for an appeal’

    03:01

  • Richard Engel: French government ‘showing no signs of backing down’ against protests

    02:56

  • Nick Timiraos: First Republic Bank failure destabilized by ‘earthquake’ from SVB failure

    07:25

  • Andrea Mitchell celebrates Kelly O’Donnell, honored at the Washington Women in Journalism Awards

    00:51

  • Yamiche Alcindor: White House strategy to ‘more prominently display’ VP Harris to strengthen ticket

    07:10

  • Andrea Mitchell celebrates Kelly O’Donnell, honored at the Washington Women in Journalism Awards

    00:51

  • Economic concerns rise over debt ceiling standoff

    05:51

  • IRC President: Amid focus on Sudan evacuations, ‘literally millions' are in need inside the country

    05:12

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Effects of climate change ‘exacerbating’ divide between rich and poor countries

    06:48

  • Rhodes: ‘Astonishing’ that a 21-year-old who publicly said 'such crazy things’ had classified access

    07:19

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Andrew Weissmann: Proud Boys conviction ‘amps the pressure up’ on special counsel Jack Smith

05:08

In a historic decision, four Proud Boys were convicted of seditious conspiracy. NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly, Andrew Weissman, former Senior Prosecutor on the Mueller probe and former General Counsel for the FBI, MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner, and Donnell Harvin, Former DC Chief of Homeland Security & Intelligence, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how this impacts investigations into Donald Trump. “I do think it amps the pressure up on Jack Smith because so far the leader, the person who caused all this to take place, has not yet been charged,” Weissman said. “And so the question, ‘should there be charges against the former president?’ becomes one that I think answers itself, when you see people, lower level people, such as people who are just convicted, being brought to justice, but you don't see the leader yet brought to justice.”May 4, 2023

  • Can Congress do anything about SCOTUS ethics claims? Laura Jarrett weighs in

    03:05

  • John Brennan: Russians see alleged drone attack on Kremlin as a ‘great embarrassment’

    06:17
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: Proud Boys conviction ‘amps the pressure up’ on special counsel Jack Smith

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Joaquin Castro: ‘Still plenty of justice to be served’ with respect to January 6 attacks

    03:35

  • Jeh Johnson: Migration ‘reacts sharply’ to perceived changes in U.S. enforcement policy

    04:22

  • Fmr. Treasury Secy. Jack Lew: $1.3 billion is just a ‘drop in the bucket’ if U.S. defaults on debt

    06:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All