Andrew Weissmann: Proud Boys conviction ‘amps the pressure up’ on special counsel Jack Smith

In a historic decision, four Proud Boys were convicted of seditious conspiracy. NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly, Andrew Weissman, former Senior Prosecutor on the Mueller probe and former General Counsel for the FBI, MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner, and Donnell Harvin, Former DC Chief of Homeland Security & Intelligence, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how this impacts investigations into Donald Trump. “I do think it amps the pressure up on Jack Smith because so far the leader, the person who caused all this to take place, has not yet been charged,” Weissman said. “And so the question, ‘should there be charges against the former president?’ becomes one that I think answers itself, when you see people, lower level people, such as people who are just convicted, being brought to justice, but you don't see the leader yet brought to justice.”May 4, 2023