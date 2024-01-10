IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Andrea Mitchell Reports

NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that 79 journalists have been killed in Israel, Gaza, and Lebanon since the initial Hamas attack on Oct. 7, with the Hamas-run government in Gaza saying the death toll among journalists is over 110. Andrea Mitchell asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the killings of primarily Palestinian journalists during the conflict, including the son of Al-Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouin, in her exclusive interview with him on his fourth trip to the region. “I don't think any of us can possibly imagine what this man has been through. I’m a parent, a father. That he had this, the worst possible loss not once, but twice as well as his wife, again, I can't begin to imagine,” Blinken says. “And my heart goes out to him. It goes out to the many, the far too many innocent people who've lost their lives in this conflict. And when it comes to Palestinian men, women and children or for that matter when it comes to journalists.”Jan. 10, 2024

    NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

