NATO Secretary General: Sweden joining alliance is ‘good for all of NATO’

Andrea Mitchell spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the opening of the NATO Public Forum in Vilnius about the state of the alliance, the on-going conflict in Ukraine, the U.S. decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine and Turkey’s agreement to allow Sweden’s entry into NATO. “Sweden will become a full fledged member of this alliance. That's good for Sweden. It's good for Turkey and it's good for all of NATO,” says Stoltenberg.July 11, 2023