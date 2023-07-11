IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

NATO Secretary General: Sweden joining alliance is ‘good for all of NATO’

04:59

Andrea Mitchell spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the opening of the NATO Public Forum in Vilnius about the state of the alliance, the on-going conflict in Ukraine, the U.S. decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine and Turkey’s agreement to allow Sweden’s entry into NATO. “Sweden will become a full fledged member of this alliance. That's good for Sweden. It's good for Turkey and it's good for all of NATO,” says Stoltenberg.July 11, 2023

