Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’

The Department of Justice has launched a broad civil rights investigation into the Memphis Police Department following the killing of Tyre Nichols by a group of officers. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Marc Morial, the president and CEO of the National Urban League, to look at what this means for policing in America. “This is welcome because we need to fix American policing. I think what people see is this culture in Memphis, it was tragic. It was a group of officers who were also black officers.," Morial tells Andrea. “So it underscores the fact that the culture of policing is what is damaged in this country. So I think it's a step in the right direction.”July 27, 2023