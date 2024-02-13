Molly Hunter: ‘In Rafah, no one believes’ Netanyahu will wait to launch ground incursion

CIA Director Bill Burns and Israel’s Spy Chief David Barnea are in Cairo today negotiating a hostage deal and six-week ceasefire. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Molly Hunter to discuss what a ceasefire could mean for Gazans experiencing a humanitarian crisis in Rafah. “It is incredibly desperate, Andrea, and there's this real kind of rising panic because we watched the split screen play out today in the region,” Hunter says. “You've got Bill Burns, the Israeli Spy Chief, other regional officials meeting in Cairo to hammer out the final details hopefully of this hostage release deal and have a ceasefire. In Rafah, no one believes that necessarily the Israeli Prime Minister will wait to launch that ground incursion until a deal is inked,” she adds.Feb. 13, 2024