  • Lemire: ‘Real concerns’ about ‘what the US really stands for’ if congress fails to pass foreign aid

    07:04

  • Gonzalez: ‘Last time, Trump did not behave as an ally’ to Europe. Now, ‘we need to be prepared’

    07:27
    Molly Hunter: ‘In Rafah, no one believes’ Netanyahu will wait to launch ground incursion

    04:24
    Harvard Law scholar: There is no ‘good reason for’ the Supreme Court to review Trump’s immunity case

    08:36

  • Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We wouldn't be’ working on aid deal ‘night after night’ if there wasn’t a ‘path’

    04:37

  • David Ignatius: ‘We're heading toward a showdown between Biden and Netanyahu’ over hostage deal

    04:50

  • Greenhouse: ‘Colorado just hadn’t met’ the ‘burden of proof’ to sway SCOTUS to bar Trump from ballot

    04:40

  • Nirenberg: Failed congressional border deal is ‘a political crisis,’ ‘worse than doing nothing’

    04:11

  • Leon Panetta: By not passing aid to allies, U.S. is ‘sending a message of weakness to the world’

    10:11

  • Brendan Buck: Haley’s campaign ‘feels hopeless’ and like it’s ‘waiting for Donald Trump to implode’

    03:39

  • Sen. Shaheen: GOP lawmakers abandoning bipartisan border deal ‘is the height of hypocrisy’

    02:32

  • Speaker Emerita Pelosi: ‘Don’t bring a bill to the floor unless you know you have the votes’

    12:49

  • Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework ‘hopefully’ will lead ‘to a big breakthrough’

    08:46

  • Del Percio on Trump ruling: ‘This will not hurt him,” helps him to run ‘campaign from a courthouse’

    03:25

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘Hell to pay’ if U.S. aid to Ukraine ends, ‘catastrophic for people all over the world’

    07:26

  • Tim Miller: ‘Isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now,’ and underestimated

    06:59

  • John Brennan: U.S. must ‘take away that capability to strike U.S. forces’ from Iran-backed groups

    07:35

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Donald Trump wants those scenes of chaos’ the bipartisan border deal would prevent

    07:20

  • Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria

    05:45

  • Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'

    05:21

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Molly Hunter: ‘In Rafah, no one believes’ Netanyahu will wait to launch ground incursion

04:24

CIA Director Bill Burns and Israel’s Spy Chief David Barnea are in Cairo today negotiating a hostage deal and six-week ceasefire. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Molly Hunter to discuss what a ceasefire could mean for Gazans experiencing a humanitarian crisis in Rafah. “It is incredibly desperate, Andrea, and there's this real kind of rising panic because we watched the split screen play out today in the region,” Hunter says. “You've got Bill Burns, the Israeli Spy Chief, other regional officials meeting in Cairo to hammer out the final details hopefully of this hostage release deal and have a ceasefire. In Rafah, no one believes that necessarily the Israeli Prime Minister will wait to launch that ground incursion until a deal is inked,” she adds.Feb. 13, 2024

