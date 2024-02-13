Lemire: ‘Real concerns’ about ‘what the US really stands for’ if congress fails to pass foreign aid

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

The senate passed a $95 billion emergency foreign aid bill to fulfill U.S. promises to Ukraine, but Speaker Johnson says the legislation is “dead on arrival” in the Republican-controlled House. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ryan Nobles, Jonathan Lemire and former Republican Congressman David Jolly to discuss the future of aid for U.S. allies. “There's not great optimism here for the West Wing aides that I speak to. They don't believe Speaker Johnson will act in good faith here and their estimation, they see that it is probably unlikely that he'll bring a vote to the floor,” Lemire says. If the House fails to pass aid, Lemire adds, “There are real concerns about what that means on the world stage in terms of Ukraine, and also other American allies and adversaries alike, looking at this and wondering what the U.S. really stands for going forward.”Feb. 13, 2024

