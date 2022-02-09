IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bill Cohen: ‘Chaotic’ U.S. exit from Afghanistan stemmed from ‘lack of a comprehensive plan’

    06:45
  • Now Playing

    Lanhee Chen: Pence breaking with Trump is about ‘differentiation’ from ‘political opponents’

    06:36
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Blackstock expresses ‘concern’ over lifting mask mandates

    04:03

  • Sen. Angus King: Putin ‘clearly’ wants to ‘reconstitute the Soviet Union’

    06:02

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Russian use of ‘oil as a weapon’ would impact the U.S.

    04:41

  • Kendall-Taylor: Invading Ukraine would be ‘riskiest’ Putin move ‘in his 22 years in power’

    10:39

  • Rep. Jason Crow: ‘Ukrainians are ready to fight for their country’

    05:34

  • Adm. Stavridis: Scholz will work ‘very hard to send a message of real alignment’ in first White House visit

    09:02

  • Victor Cha: North Korean ICBM base ‘deliberately’ placed near China to deter preemptive strikes

    03:20

  • Marc Morial: Biden needs to ‘balance’ public safety and criminal justice reform

    04:12

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Embassy drawdown done ‘out of an abundance of caution’

    04:02

  • John Kirby explains decision to call Putin’s ‘bluff’ by publicizing Russian propaganda plot

    09:23

  • Goolsbee: January jobs numbers ‘were blockbuster amazing’

    00:59

  • U.S. intelligence suggests Russia considering 'elaborate' pretext to invade Ukraine

    04:31

  • D.C. Mayor Bowser: ‘The pandemic has had an impact’ on police resources

    06:21

  • Sen. Coons: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be ‘the largest military action in Europe’ since WWII

    04:32

  • Deputy NSA Finer details ‘elaborate’ Russian false flag plans

    08:23

  • Rep. Houlahan: If Ukraine tips, so could ‘the rest of that area and possibly the continent’

    04:34

  • Leaked Afghanistan document concerns Sen. Shaheen

    06:36

  • Sen. Warner: What Putin does next hinges on ‘next 2-3 weeks’

    10:36

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Lanhee Chen: Pence breaking with Trump is about ‘differentiation’ from ‘political opponents’

06:36

Garrett Haake, Lanhee Chen and Sam Stein join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the future of the Republican party as some of its high-profile members break with former President Trump over the January 6 investigation. “For Vice President Pence, for others who have taken this perspective, they obviously think that is a point of differentiation, that is something that they are going to use potentially to their political advantage come 2024,” says Chen.Feb. 9, 2022

  • Bill Cohen: ‘Chaotic’ U.S. exit from Afghanistan stemmed from ‘lack of a comprehensive plan’

    06:45
  • Now Playing

    Lanhee Chen: Pence breaking with Trump is about ‘differentiation’ from ‘political opponents’

    06:36
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Blackstock expresses ‘concern’ over lifting mask mandates

    04:03

  • Sen. Angus King: Putin ‘clearly’ wants to ‘reconstitute the Soviet Union’

    06:02

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Russian use of ‘oil as a weapon’ would impact the U.S.

    04:41

  • Kendall-Taylor: Invading Ukraine would be ‘riskiest’ Putin move ‘in his 22 years in power’

    10:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All