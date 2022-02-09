Lanhee Chen: Pence breaking with Trump is about ‘differentiation’ from ‘political opponents’

Garrett Haake, Lanhee Chen and Sam Stein join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the future of the Republican party as some of its high-profile members break with former President Trump over the January 6 investigation. “For Vice President Pence, for others who have taken this perspective, they obviously think that is a point of differentiation, that is something that they are going to use potentially to their political advantage come 2024,” says Chen.Feb. 9, 2022