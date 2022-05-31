IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jury finds former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussman not guilty of lying to FBI

03:59

A jury has found former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussman not guilty of lying to the FBI about his connections while dealing with information that suggested former President Trump had ties with Russia. NBC's Tom Winter has details.May 31, 2022

