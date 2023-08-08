IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order

08:24

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, overseeing the 2020 election interference case against former President Trump, has ordered a hearing with the Special Counsel and the Trump defense team this week to consider the prosecution’s request for a protective order in the case to prevent the public disclosure of grand jury testimony by the defense. Ken Dilanian and Paul Butler join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “A criminal defendant has the right to see evidence against them, but the public doesn't have a right to see that evidence. It's very common in these cases for a judge to restrict how the defendant can use the evidence,” says Butler. Aug. 8, 2023

