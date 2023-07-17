IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Kirby: Ukraine ‘has every right’ to choose how it will ‘defend itself’ and ‘reclaim territory’

08:41

The Kerch Bridge, connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula, was the target of another explosion that left two people dead. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell to react. “This is the second time the bridge has come under attack. We know that the first attack was from Ukrainian forces. Again, I wouldn't want to speculate on who exactly was responsible for this,” Kirby says. “But to be clear, Andrea, Crimea is Ukraine. It belongs to Ukraine. It doesn't belong to Russia. They have no business being there in the first place. And Ukraine has every right to pick the targets that it wants to pick to defend itself and to try to reclaim its territory.”July 17, 2023

