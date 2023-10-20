IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jim Jordan loses third House speaker vote

    Jim Jordan falls short in third vote for House speaker

    Clark nominates Jeffries for Democrats in third House speaker vote

  • McCarthy nominates Jordan in third round of voting for House speaker

  • Republicans struggle to ignore half the country in speaker fight; Democrats stand by

  • Gaetz: Plan to empower McHenry 'won't be offered by Republicans'

  • Jordan to back plan empowering interim speaker McHenry

  • Jordan says House GOP will meet to discuss speaker race before next round of voting

  • Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

  • Jordan bully tactics backfire, provoke threats and harassment of fellow Republicans

  • Both parties hold meetings behind closed doors after second speaker vote

  • Biden nominee for ambassador to Israel faces questioning at Senate hearing

  • Jim Jordan falls short in second House speaker vote

  • Jordan appears to fall short of speakership in second round of voting

  • 'Here we are again': Aguilar nominates Jeffries for second House speaker vote

  • Cole nominates Jim Jordan in second vote for House speaker

  • Jordan: House can elect a Republican speaker or have a coalition government

  • Biden: Gaza hospital blast caused by 'errant rocket fired by a terrorist group'

  • Biden speaks to community leaders in Israel

  • Clyburn on House Speaker chaos: 'Not the bipartisanship I’m looking for'

  • 'Rollercoaster of dysfunction': GOP MAGA wing falls short again, but no alternative emerges

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jim Jordan falls short in third vote for House speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has failed to secure enough votes to become the next House speaker on the third round. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports on where Republicans might go from here as the House of Representatives remains without a speaker.Oct. 20, 2023

