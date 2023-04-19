IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jeremy Bash: An insider is 'hardest threat to defeat' in protecting sensitive intelligence

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jeremy Bash: An insider is ‘hardest threat to defeat’ in protecting sensitive intelligence

Amid fallout from the leaked classified documents, Jeremy Bash, former Chief of Staff to the heads of the Pentagon and CIA, called the insider threat the “hardest threat to defeat.” He also said this case invites systemic questions, like whether the need to share imperative within the intelligence community has gone too far. “The antidote to leaks is not investigations and audit trails,” Bash said. “It’s loyalty.” April 19, 2023

    Jeremy Bash: An insider is 'hardest threat to defeat' in protecting sensitive intelligence

