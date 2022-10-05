Janet Napolitano: Leaders must ‘put politics aside' in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, who was part of the recovery effort after Hurricane Sandy back in 2012, joins Andrea Mitchell to the discuss the recovery efforts underway in Florida, where President Biden and Governor DeSantis appear to be looking past their political differences in the midst of Hurricane Ian’s destruction. “Government is there to to help people to help them with their lives, to help their communities,” says Napolitano. “Particularly in a disaster response and recovery situation, you really have to put politics aside.” Oct. 5, 2022