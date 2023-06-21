IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jan. 6 rioter who used stun gun on Officer Fanone sentenced to 12.5 years

00:46

Daniel "D.J." Rodriguez, who participated in the January 6 riot at the Capitol and drove a stun gun into Officer Michael Fanone's neck, was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.June 21, 2023

