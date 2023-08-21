Jack McCain: ‘we have a moral responsibility’ to protect Afghans who fled after U.S. withdrew

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

On the two-year anniversary of President Joe Biden’s decision to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war and leading to the swift collapse of the Afghan government, Jack McCain, reserve Navy aviator and son of the late John McCain (R-AZ), joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the 76 thousand Afghan allies who were evacuated alongside the U.S. troops are living in the U.S. “This is so personal to me, because I flew and fought alongside Afghan pilots throughout Kandahar and Helmand for a year of my life. I truly believe that I'm still around thanks to the heroism of a few of them,” McCain says. “When the collapse came, a dedicated group of people across all walks of life, whether they were military or civilian, came together to bring them to the United States. And now we have a moral responsibility to make sure that they're capable of staying.”Aug. 21, 2023

