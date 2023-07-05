Israeli Embassy spokesperson: Israel had to launch West Bank attack ‘to protect Israeli civilians’

Elad Strohmayer, spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in the United States, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Israel's recent mission in the West Bank that left at least 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier dead, and thousands others fleeing their homes. “Jenin has become in the past year, in recent times, a terrorist stronghold funded by Iran,” says Strohmayer. “And we see an inadequate governance by the Palestinian Authority that is doing nothing to stop the terrorists and this is why we had to launch these counter terrorist activity in order to protect Israeli civilians.”July 5, 2023