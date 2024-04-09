IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Houthis ‘inserting themselves’ in Gaza has ‘set back the prospects for peace’ in Yemen
April 9, 202405:27
    Houthis 'inserting themselves' in Gaza has 'set back the prospects for peace' in Yemen

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Houthis ‘inserting themselves’ in Gaza has ‘set back the prospects for peace’ in Yemen

05:27

After nine years of civil war, Yemen faces one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with 2.7 million children suffering from acute malnutrition. Sky News Special Correspondent Alex Crawford joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss efforts to help starving children and ongoing attacks on international ships from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. (Warning: this report includes graphic images of ill and malnourished children which you might find disturbing.)April 9, 2024

    Houthis 'inserting themselves' in Gaza has 'set back the prospects for peace' in Yemen

