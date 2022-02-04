Goolsbee: January jobs numbers ‘were blockbuster amazing’
00:59
Austan Goolsbee, former Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins Andrea Mitchell, to discuss the January jobs report showing the U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs last month despite disruptions from the pandemic. “They were blockbuster amazing,” Goolsbee says of the jobs numbers. “We thought it was going to be a bad month because of omicron. We thought they were going to potentially even be job losses. So, to come in over 400,000 was a great sign.”Feb. 4, 2022
