IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Michael Avenatti found guilty of defrauding adult film actor Stormy Daniels

  • Marc Morial: Biden needs to ‘balance’ public safety and criminal justice reform

    04:12

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Embassy drawdown done ‘out of an abundance of caution’

    04:02

  • John Kirby explains decision to call Putin’s ‘bluff’ by publicizing Russian propaganda plot

    09:23
  • Now Playing

    Goolsbee: January jobs numbers ‘were blockbuster amazing’

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. intelligence suggests Russia considering 'elaborate' pretext to invade Ukraine

    04:31

  • D.C. Mayor Bowser: ‘The pandemic has had an impact’ on police resources

    06:21

  • Sen. Coons: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be ‘the largest military action in Europe’ since WWII

    04:32

  • Deputy NSA Finer details ‘elaborate’ Russian false flag plans

    08:23

  • Rep. Houlahan: If Ukraine tips, so could ‘the rest of that area and possibly the continent’

    04:34

  • Dr. Zeke Emanuel: Vaccinating children 5 and above ‘seems like it’s a no brainer’

    04:32

  • Leaked Afghanistan document concerns Sen. Shaheen

    06:36

  • Sen. Warner: What Putin does next hinges on ‘next 2-3 weeks’

    10:36

  • Chinese espionage more ‘brazen’ and ‘damaging’ than ever before, FBI Director tells Pete Williams

    03:02

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No dispute’ between what U.S. and Ukraine are ‘seeing on the border’

    07:34

  • Linda Greenhouse: Sotomayor faced similar ‘undercutting, backbiting’ as today’s Supreme Court contenders

    04:11

  • Sen. Murphy: Senate considering Russia sanctions ‘that might take effect immediately’

    05:23

  • Michael McFaul: Zelenskyy views warnings from West as ‘undermining his plea for calm’

    08:53

  • Leon Panetta: Biden has done ‘a very good job’ solidifying ‘unified’ NATO strategy

    06:55

  • Robert Gibbs: ‘The table is set’ for a SCOTUS nominee confirmation ‘in fairly short order’

    06:58

  • Jon Finer: ‘Significant concerns’ about Russian ‘force posture in Belarus’

    09:12

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Goolsbee: January jobs numbers ‘were blockbuster amazing’

00:59

Austan Goolsbee, former Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins Andrea Mitchell, to discuss the January jobs report showing the U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs last month despite disruptions from the pandemic. “They were blockbuster amazing,” Goolsbee says of the jobs numbers. “We thought it was going to be a bad month because of omicron. We thought they were going to potentially even be job losses. So, to come in over 400,000 was a great sign.”Feb. 4, 2022

  • Marc Morial: Biden needs to ‘balance’ public safety and criminal justice reform

    04:12

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Embassy drawdown done ‘out of an abundance of caution’

    04:02

  • John Kirby explains decision to call Putin’s ‘bluff’ by publicizing Russian propaganda plot

    09:23
  • Now Playing

    Goolsbee: January jobs numbers ‘were blockbuster amazing’

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. intelligence suggests Russia considering 'elaborate' pretext to invade Ukraine

    04:31

  • D.C. Mayor Bowser: ‘The pandemic has had an impact’ on police resources

    06:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All