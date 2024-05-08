IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Hostages seem to have fallen off of the radar’
May 8, 202408:43

  • Psaki: Women ‘can’t limit themselves’

    04:28

  • War between U.S. and China ‘would be disastrous’

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    ‘Hostages seem to have fallen off of the radar’

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    Trump developed concern about secrecy with Stormy Daniels as election drew close

    04:36

  • 'A lot of corroboration': Weissman on Stormy Daniels describing salacious meeting with Trump

    08:24

  • Hamas accepts a ceasefire proposal from Egypt & Qatar

    09:13

  • Fmr. Trump Org. exec's testimony could prove there are false entries in company's records

    06:40

  • Access Hollywood tape ‘was such a bomb’ in 2016 that aides sought new jobs, reporters recall

    05:33

  • 'In the room where it happened,’ Hope Hicks’ testimony ‘puts you there’

    11:19

  • 'Process is the punishment': Hush money trial is 'deeply unpleasant' for Trump

    06:16

  • 'Loud and clear' this is 'election fraud': Weissman on Trump's hush money trial

    08:00

  • Trump lawyers begin cross-examination of Stormy Daniels' former attorney

    02:38

  • Likely the 'last' ceasefire deal 'on the table': Rep. Schneider on Blinken meeting with Netanyahu

    05:24

  • Students 'extremely disturbed' by arrests made at Columbia University amid anti-war protests

    07:25

  • 'Complicated Rubik's cube of diplomacy': Biden facing backlash over Israel policy

    04:39

  • Peaceful protests ‘hijacked’ by ‘antisemitic’, ‘anti-American’ rhetoric: NY Congressman

    07:26

  • Biden is ‘leaning in a bit more heavily’ on Trump’s trials

    04:58

  • Blinken working to get aid to ‘starving people of Gaza’

    02:21

  • Stormy Daniels' former lawyer takes the stand in Trump hush money trial

    02:17

  • Paul Charlton: DA needs to prove Pecker, Farro ‘can point to specific facts that corroborate’ Cohen

    06:27

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘Hostages seem to have fallen off of the radar’

08:43

Hostage families are calling on Israeli officials to reach an agreement with Hamas after they rejected the proposal from Egypt and Qatar that Hamas accepted. Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, join Andrea Mitchell to share what more they think the Netanyahu government should be doing to bring the hostages home.May 8, 2024

  • Psaki: Women ‘can’t limit themselves’

    04:28

  • War between U.S. and China ‘would be disastrous’

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    ‘Hostages seem to have fallen off of the radar’

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    Trump developed concern about secrecy with Stormy Daniels as election drew close

    04:36

  • 'A lot of corroboration': Weissman on Stormy Daniels describing salacious meeting with Trump

    08:24

  • Hamas accepts a ceasefire proposal from Egypt & Qatar

    09:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All