Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

08:25

The Israeli government has agreed to implement 4-hour daily humanitarian pauses during the ongoing war with Hamas. Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.K. Mark Regev, who serves as a senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on the agreement and what impact it could have. “Hamas has committed a war crime, by putting its military infrastructure underneath us,” Ambassador Regev tells Andrea. “Now this doesn't mean that Israel shoots from the hip and has no concern upon the contrary. We still make a maximum effort to differentiate between the Hamas terrorists who are our target and innocent civilians who we don't want to see get caught up in crossfire. It makes our job more difficult. We're trying to be as surgical as we can, but we don't attack hospitals wholesale.”Nov. 10, 2023

