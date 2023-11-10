Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

Gaza skyline shows series of flares being fired, explosions heard in distance02:19
Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’04:59
- Now Playing
Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground08:25
- UP NEXT
Holocaust survivors reflect on the Israel-Hamas war03:58
'Violent, dehumanizing language leads to violent, dehumanizing actions'10:39
'It's insanity': Joe reacts to Trump's Israel-Hamas war remarks03:35
Interfaith Panel: Combating Religious Hatred on Campus09:09
Fmr. State Dept. official who resigned over U.S. arming Israel: 'Ceasefire is number one priority'07:27
‘You don’t think there can be a Hamas 2.0?’: Mehdi on the flaw in Israel’s military strategy in Gaza15:34
Sen. Merkley: ‘Glad for a pause,’ but ‘a much bigger infusion of humanitarian aid’ is needed in Gaza05:02
UK Amb.: ‘More talks’ ‘need to happen’ to free Hamas hostages, but Israel’s pauses are a ‘good sign’04:48
ICRC: ‘We wish that we could force our way’ in to free hostages, but ‘we need permission’ from Hamas06:20
Israel to begin implementing fighting pauses in Gaza01:03
'We have a responsibility to measure our words': Schneider on voting in favor of censuring Tlaib08:23
Rep. Rashida Tlaib responds to House censure vote08:28
Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’06:04
Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’05:07
Sen. Mark Warner: Israel 'not following the tenets of armed conflict'05:47
Cynthia Nixon, Mo Amer and Wallace Shawn on artist-activists calling for Gaza ceasefire07:58
Netanyahu war cabinet member: Israel will have 'overriding security' in Gaza after war10:22
Gaza skyline shows series of flares being fired, explosions heard in distance02:19
Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’04:59
- Now Playing
Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground08:25
- UP NEXT
Holocaust survivors reflect on the Israel-Hamas war03:58
'Violent, dehumanizing language leads to violent, dehumanizing actions'10:39
'It's insanity': Joe reacts to Trump's Israel-Hamas war remarks03:35
Play All