Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’

02:20

President Biden will address the nation to provide an update on the U.S. response to the violent attack on Israel and American hostages in Gaza. Andrea Mitchell is joined by David Friedman, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel in the Trump administration to discuss Iran’s involvement in supporting Hamas. “The real question is, how do we get here? And one of the primary ways we got here was empowering Iran,” Friedman says. “Iran has become a much richer country under the Biden administration's watch. And that money has been used to help finance Hamas.” Oct. 10, 2023

