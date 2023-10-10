IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’

On the fourth day of the Hamas attack in Israel, casualties continue to mount and Israel seeks to defend its territory. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Raf Sanchez in Israel and former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni to discuss the possibility of a deadly ground war and the effort to rescue hostages in Gaza. “While Hamas is controlling Gaza there is no hope for the Palestinians and we cannot take it anymore,” Livni says. Hamas is “not representing any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay. It's about the mere existence of Israel,” she adds.Oct. 10, 2023

