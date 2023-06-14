Fmr. CIA Counsel: Comparing Trump’s handling of classified docs to Hillary Clinton’s is 'nuts'

After being arraigned on federal criminal charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents, former President Donald Trump and his allies have attempted to compare the documents case with the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, which she used as secretary of state. Jeffrey Smith, the former General Counsel to the CIA, joins Andrea Mitchell to react. “It’s just nuts. The difference is profound. In those cases, as in other cases where people are realized they have classified information, they turn it over right away,” says Smith. “Trump has demonstrated that his intent to keep them after having been told repeatedly, and getting a subpoena, he's shown the intent, he wants to keep them in direct contradiction of the law.”June 14, 2023