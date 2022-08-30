Fmr. Afghan translator: ‘We never wanted to leave’ but a ‘political decision’ made staying untenable

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jamil Hassan, a former Afghan interpreter who worked with American forces and is now living in the U.S., joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new book, “Promises Betrayed: An Afghan Interpreter At the Fall of Kabul,” and share how it felt to have to flee his home country. “Me and my, most of my other countrymen, we never wanted to leave our country because we had freedom, we had democracy, we were prospering, we had a good life, we were happy,” says Hassan. “But all of a sudden, things change, just because of a political decision to withdraw all American forces from Afghanistan, followed by the NATO forces.”Aug. 30, 2022

