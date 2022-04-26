Ernest Moniz: Russia has stood nuclear deterrence 'on its head'

On the 36th anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, former Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the threatening nuclear rhetoric from a top Russian diplomat. He tells Andrea that since the Cuban Missile Crisis, Russia and the U.S. have “always exercised great responsibility in communicating with each other and also understood that the fundamental purpose of nuclear weapons was to prevent the other side from using them,” says Moniz. “Russia, frankly, has now stood this on its head.”April 26, 2022