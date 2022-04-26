IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President of American Immigration Lawyers Association Allen Orr: 'Individuals at danger' waiting at the southern border in 'very poor conditions, lack of housing, tent cities, cold weather'

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: Emerging obstacles for weapons transfer to eastern Ukraine as Russia attacks ‘bridges,’ ‘rail system'

    Ernest Moniz: Russia has stood nuclear deterrence 'on its head'

    Vice President Harris tests positive for Covid

  • Roger Cohen: '13 million votes’ for Le Pen ‘reflected a lot of anger.’ Macron ‘will have to adjust his policies accordingly.’

  • Hollywood Director Doug Liman is putting ‘a human face' on the war in Ukraine after filming on the ‘front lines’

  • Amb. William Taylor: Bridget Brink’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is ‘great news.' ‘She knows Ukraine.’ 

  • Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik: Russian forces are 'committing all kinds of crimes on civilians', 'basically starving people out', 'breaking all the agreements'

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. diplomatic post in Ukraine means developed relationships, better communication, more demands

  • John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’

  • Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: Climate crisis ‘not a Democrat or Republican issue,’ but a ‘universal’ problem ‘we all have an interest in seeing resolved’

  • Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: ‘Temporary’ drilling will bring ‘economic stability’ necessary for transition to ‘clean energy economy’

  • Even more bombshell audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy come to light

  • Obama urgent warning about disinformation at Stanford University

  • ICRC Director of Operations: Without humanitarian corridor, Red Cross struggles to evacuate Mariupol ‘under extremely difficult circumstances’

  • Richard Haass: Le Pen winning the French presidential election ‘would open up a major riff’ in NATO ‘solidarity’

  • Finnish Amb. to the U.S. Mikko Hautala: After Russia invaded Ukraine, ‘overnight’ Finnish support for joining NATO ‘shot up to 50-60%’

  • Daniel Yergin: Russia makes an estimated ‘$250 billion’ annually from energy sales to Europe alone

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. has ‘a major strategic interest to help the Ukrainians win the battle of Donbas’

  • Leon Panetta: "Most important mission right now is to do whatever is necessary" to arm Ukraine for Donbas fight

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ernest Moniz: Russia has stood nuclear deterrence 'on its head'

On the 36th anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, former Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the threatening nuclear rhetoric from a top Russian diplomat. He tells Andrea that since the Cuban Missile Crisis, Russia and the U.S. have “always exercised great responsibility in communicating with each other and also understood that the fundamental purpose of nuclear weapons was to prevent the other side from using them,” says Moniz. “Russia, frankly, has now stood this on its head.”April 26, 2022

