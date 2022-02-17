IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Erin Jackson’s advice to young athletes of color: ‘Don’t be afraid’

04:21

U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Erin Jackson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her historic success in Beijing, making her the first Black woman to ever win an Olympic speed skating medal. “Don't be afraid to try something that seems really hard,” Jackson advises young people of color. “Just go out there. Take that first step and then just keep taking more steps.”Feb. 17, 2022

