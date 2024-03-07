Engel: ‘The US is in a very difficult situation’ while it ‘backs Israel’s war,’ sends aid to Gaza

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are once again stalled, making it unlikely that a deal can be reached before Ramadan begins on Sunday. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Richard Engel to discuss the status of hostage negotiations and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “We're talking about other ways to get aid in. Critics would say that the United States is just to prolong the campaign, to enable Israel to carry out its campaign while getting some humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. But that said, Andrea, what is the alternative?,” Engel says. “The U.S. is in a very difficult situation where it backs Israel's war against Hamas, but it is also trying to provide some relief to the people of Gaza.”March 7, 2024