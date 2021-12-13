IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Osterholm: Covid ‘will find you if you are not vaccinated’

04:48

Dr. Michael Osterholm joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in Covid cases in 40 states, as the U.S. passes a grim milestone of 800,000 lives lost to the coronavirus. “You cannot run out the game clock on this virus - it will find you if you are not vaccinated or have immunity from previous infection,” says Dr. Osterholm.Dec. 13, 2021

