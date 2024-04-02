IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Donelan: Partnership on AI allows US and UK to regulate tech that will ‘define generations to come’
April 2, 202405:26
  • Now Playing

    Donelan: Partnership on AI allows US and UK to regulate tech that will ‘define generations to come’

    05:26
  • UP NEXT

    Mackey Frayer: US-China relationship ‘stabilized’ but ‘two sides’ are ‘far apart on range of issues’

    02:57

  • Donnelly: World Central Kitchen strike is part of ‘systematic pattern of attacks against aid work’

    07:30

  • Stavridis: If there’s a ‘massive’ Rafah assault, U.S. will ‘be forced’ to stop sending weapons

    07:59

  • Labor Secy. Su: When the bridge collapsed Biden was thinking of workers ‘who make this country run’

    04:06

  • Rory Kennedy: RFK Jr.’s campaign could ‘lead to Trump’s election,’ which would be ‘catastrophic’

    05:18

  • Rhodes: Putin won’t ‘succumb to pressure,’ ‘escalated’ detentions to secure associates release

    10:39

  • Lisa Rubin: Judge Merchan will have to ‘take some action’ to protect family from Trump

    05:26

  • Chang: There’s a ‘cultural expectation’ for Egyptian women to stay home, but there ‘more factors’

    04:38

  • Tom Nides: Joe Lieberman was ‘beloved’ by his staff, ‘a true legend, a true friend… a true mensch.’

    09:46

  • Trump attorney tries to have Georgia case dismissed on First Amendment grounds

    04:02

  • Barbara McQuade on what happens if Trump violates gag order

    04:02

  • Gov Healey: ‘What the plaintiffs here are trying to do is going to cause substantial harm to women’

    04:34

  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: ‘There will be insurance payments’ to cover Baltimore Bridge collapse

    10:41

  • Trump is selling Bibles with the ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ singer

    01:03

  • ‘It’s pretty much blackwater’: Baltimore bridge divers face zero visibility underwater

    01:50

  • Weissmann: ‘The language that the court uses in deciding’ the mifepristone case will be ‘critical’

    08:57

  • Sen. Klobuchar: SCOTUS mifepristone ruling could be ‘banning a safe and effective drug’ nationwide

    06:20

  • Planned Parenthood President: A ‘supermajority of justices’ were ‘struggling to find standing’

    04:28

  • Timeline of events in the Baltimore bridge collapse

    02:50

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Donelan: Partnership on AI allows US and UK to regulate tech that will ‘define generations to come’

05:26

The US and the UK launched a new partnership on artificial intelligence with the goal of “keeping AI safe.” Andrea Mitchell spoke with UK Tech Secretary Michelle Donelan about this new collaboration.April 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Donelan: Partnership on AI allows US and UK to regulate tech that will ‘define generations to come’

    05:26
  • UP NEXT

    Mackey Frayer: US-China relationship ‘stabilized’ but ‘two sides’ are ‘far apart on range of issues’

    02:57

  • Donnelly: World Central Kitchen strike is part of ‘systematic pattern of attacks against aid work’

    07:30

  • Stavridis: If there’s a ‘massive’ Rafah assault, U.S. will ‘be forced’ to stop sending weapons

    07:59

  • Labor Secy. Su: When the bridge collapsed Biden was thinking of workers ‘who make this country run’

    04:06

  • Rory Kennedy: RFK Jr.’s campaign could ‘lead to Trump’s election,’ which would be ‘catastrophic’

    05:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All