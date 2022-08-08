David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

Cook Political Report U.S. House editor David Wasserman, former RNC Chairman Michael Steele, and Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on how the Inflation Reduction Act may impact the 2022 midterm elections, as Democrats look to tout the new legislation on the campaign trail. “Voters are still very concerned that the President is still quite unpopular, but keep in mind that the component of Biden’s 40% disapproval rating has been Democratic voters disapproving of him because they believe that not enough is getting done in Washington,” says Wasserman. “Do the last few weeks change that in Democrats’ eyes and start closing that enthusiasm gap? And even more, does it change how independent voters view the president?”Aug. 8, 2022