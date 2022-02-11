David Wasserman anticipates ‘a great purge of Trump dissenters’ in upcoming Republican primaries

David Wasserman and Brendan Buck join Andrea Mitchell to discuss issues and conditions that may influence upcoming primaries and midterm elections. “We’re headed for fewer competitive seats than we've really ever had in the modern era, which means that parties don't have incentive to recruit candidates with broad appeal in many districts, the House is going to be fought on a very narrow battlefield, and there’s going to be greater incentive than ever to play towards your party’s base,” says Wasserman. “I think we're headed for a great purge of Trump dissenters on the Republican side in primary season.”Feb. 11, 2022