IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Harvard Law scholar: There is no ‘good reason for’ the Supreme Court to review Trump’s immunity case

    08:36

  • Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We wouldn't be’ working on aid deal ‘night after night’ if there wasn’t a ‘path’

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    David Ignatius: ‘We're heading toward a showdown between Biden and Netanyahu’ over hostage deal

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    Greenhouse: ‘Colorado just hadn’t met’ the ‘burden of proof’ to sway SCOTUS to bar Trump from ballot

    04:40

  • Nirenberg: Failed congressional border deal is ‘a political crisis,’ ‘worse than doing nothing’

    04:11

  • Leon Panetta: By not passing aid to allies, U.S. is ‘sending a message of weakness to the world’

    10:11

  • Brendan Buck: Haley’s campaign ‘feels hopeless’ and like it’s ‘waiting for Donald Trump to implode’

    03:39

  • Sen. Shaheen: GOP lawmakers abandoning bipartisan border deal ‘is the height of hypocrisy’

    02:32

  • Speaker Emerita Pelosi: ‘Don’t bring a bill to the floor unless you know you have the votes’

    12:49

  • Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework ‘hopefully’ will lead ‘to a big breakthrough’

    08:46

  • Del Percio on Trump ruling: ‘This will not hurt him,” helps him to run ‘campaign from a courthouse’

    03:25

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘Hell to pay’ if U.S. aid to Ukraine ends, ‘catastrophic for people all over the world’

    07:26

  • Tim Miller: ‘Isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now,’ and underestimated

    06:59

  • John Brennan: U.S. must ‘take away that capability to strike U.S. forces’ from Iran-backed groups

    07:35

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Donald Trump wants those scenes of chaos’ the bipartisan border deal would prevent

    07:20

  • Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria

    05:45

  • Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'

    05:21

  • Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies

    05:16

  • Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?

    05:06

  • The importance of the locations of the U.S. military's retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies

    03:35

Andrea Mitchell Reports

David Ignatius: ‘We're heading toward a showdown between Biden and Netanyahu’ over hostage deal

04:50

Israeli forces rescued two hostages held in Gaza as they continued a relentless bombing campaign in the southern city of Rafah, leaving dozens of Palestinians dead and even more injured and without shelter. David Ignatius joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the airstrikes and the deal being worked out to release the remaining hostages. “I do think we're heading toward a showdown between Biden and Netanyahu over the way that this desire the U.S. has for de-escalation through hostage release negotiations. They're coming to a crunch on that and I'm told that Biden is prepared to be much tougher with Netanyahu if he doesn't give way,” Ignatius says. “The U.S. really wants the deal and the pause in fighting. Netanyahu keeps saying, ‘Let me keep going, we're so close. We're so close.’ And I think that's emotionally at the heart of this.”Feb. 12, 2024

  • Harvard Law scholar: There is no ‘good reason for’ the Supreme Court to review Trump’s immunity case

    08:36

  • Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We wouldn't be’ working on aid deal ‘night after night’ if there wasn’t a ‘path’

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    David Ignatius: ‘We're heading toward a showdown between Biden and Netanyahu’ over hostage deal

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    Greenhouse: ‘Colorado just hadn’t met’ the ‘burden of proof’ to sway SCOTUS to bar Trump from ballot

    04:40

  • Nirenberg: Failed congressional border deal is ‘a political crisis,’ ‘worse than doing nothing’

    04:11

  • Leon Panetta: By not passing aid to allies, U.S. is ‘sending a message of weakness to the world’

    10:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All