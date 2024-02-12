David Ignatius: ‘We're heading toward a showdown between Biden and Netanyahu’ over hostage deal

Harvard Law scholar: There is no ‘good reason for’ the Supreme Court to review Trump’s immunity case08:36
Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We wouldn't be’ working on aid deal ‘night after night’ if there wasn’t a ‘path’04:37
David Ignatius: ‘We're heading toward a showdown between Biden and Netanyahu’ over hostage deal04:50
Greenhouse: ‘Colorado just hadn’t met’ the ‘burden of proof’ to sway SCOTUS to bar Trump from ballot04:40
Nirenberg: Failed congressional border deal is ‘a political crisis,’ ‘worse than doing nothing’04:11
Leon Panetta: By not passing aid to allies, U.S. is ‘sending a message of weakness to the world’10:11
Brendan Buck: Haley’s campaign ‘feels hopeless’ and like it’s ‘waiting for Donald Trump to implode’03:39
Sen. Shaheen: GOP lawmakers abandoning bipartisan border deal ‘is the height of hypocrisy’02:32
Speaker Emerita Pelosi: ‘Don’t bring a bill to the floor unless you know you have the votes’12:49
Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework ‘hopefully’ will lead ‘to a big breakthrough’08:46
Del Percio on Trump ruling: ‘This will not hurt him,” helps him to run ‘campaign from a courthouse’03:25
Sen. Bennet: ‘Hell to pay’ if U.S. aid to Ukraine ends, ‘catastrophic for people all over the world’07:26
Tim Miller: ‘Isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now,’ and underestimated06:59
John Brennan: U.S. must ‘take away that capability to strike U.S. forces’ from Iran-backed groups07:35
Sen. Murphy: ‘Donald Trump wants those scenes of chaos’ the bipartisan border deal would prevent07:20
Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria05:45
Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'05:21
Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies05:16
Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?05:06
The importance of the locations of the U.S. military's retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies03:35
