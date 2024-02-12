David Ignatius: ‘We're heading toward a showdown between Biden and Netanyahu’ over hostage deal

Israeli forces rescued two hostages held in Gaza as they continued a relentless bombing campaign in the southern city of Rafah, leaving dozens of Palestinians dead and even more injured and without shelter. David Ignatius joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the airstrikes and the deal being worked out to release the remaining hostages. “I do think we're heading toward a showdown between Biden and Netanyahu over the way that this desire the U.S. has for de-escalation through hostage release negotiations. They're coming to a crunch on that and I'm told that Biden is prepared to be much tougher with Netanyahu if he doesn't give way,” Ignatius says. “The U.S. really wants the deal and the pause in fighting. Netanyahu keeps saying, ‘Let me keep going, we're so close. We're so close.’ And I think that's emotionally at the heart of this.”Feb. 12, 2024