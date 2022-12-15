IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Daughter of American detained in Iran: It's Biden's 'duty' to bring American hostages home

07:33

Three Americans are currently imprisoned in Iran, including Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz, both wrongfully detained since 2018. Sharghi’s daughters, Hannah and Ariana, and Tahbaz’s daughter Tara sit down with Andrea Mitchell to talk about the imprisonment of their fathers and to urge the White House to take action to bring them home. After the fire in Evin Prison, “we thought he was dead. We didn’t get to speak to him for two days,” says Ariana. “This is a humanitarian issue, and it should be separate from policy and politics. And we need to put patriotism before the politics and make those difficult decisions, as we saw him make with Brittney Griner, to do what he needs to do to bring them home,” says Tara. “He could have died, and their lives are not just sitting around until it's politically convenient for the White House to make this decision. It needs to happen urgently,” says Hannah.Dec. 15, 2022

