Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education

In one of the most watched decisions of this term, the Supreme Court has ruled that race based affirmative action policies violate the Equal Protections Clause of the 14th Amendment, severely limiting the policies in college admission practices. NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett, President-Elect at Mount Holyoke College Danielle Holley, and former U.S Attorney Harry Litman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “It's a very, very disappointing day, I think for colleges and universities,” says Holley. “I think with Justice Jackson hits right on the head as she says, the majority has a let them eat cake obliviousness to the reality of how race impacts the lives of everyday people.”June 29, 2023