IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

    04:59

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

    08:25
  • Now Playing

    Commander Zoe Dunning: Repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was ‘unreal’ and ‘a big day for our country’

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Selection of new FBI headquarters site comes under scrutiny

    02:19

  • Sen. Merkley: ‘Glad for a pause,’ but ‘a much bigger infusion of humanitarian aid’ is needed in Gaza

    05:02

  • UK Amb.: ‘More talks’ ‘need to happen’ to free Hamas hostages, but Israel’s pauses are a ‘good sign’

    04:48

  • ICRC: ‘We wish that we could force our way’ in to free hostages, but ‘we need permission’ from Hamas

    06:20

  • Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’

    06:04

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

    05:07

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Make him Grandpa Biden and embrace it’ rather than ‘treating him like a Faberge egg’

    08:31

  • Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’

    05:37

  • Fmr. British Amb: ‘Public opinion’ is becoming ‘less tolerant’ of Israel’s retaliation against Gaza

    03:49

  • Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

    06:36

  • Beschloss: ‘Will we have a rule of law if Donald Trump is elected? That question is very much open’

    08:43

  • Ben Rhodes: Israeli PM Netanyahu has long been ‘more than happy to ignore the advice’ of the U.S.

    03:23

  • Susanne Craig: Trump, his legal team were ‘speaking to a wider political audience’ in NY fraud case

    04:10

  • Analyzing Trump's motives for sparring with judge during testimony

    01:44

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC continues ‘to insist that’ hostages ‘be released ’ in discussions with Hamas

    03:37

  • Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill

    05:28

  • Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza ‘make sense,’ but a ‘sweeping ceasefire’ does not

    06:27

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Commander Zoe Dunning: Repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was ‘unreal’ and ‘a big day for our country’

04:18

A new MSNBC Films documentary, “Serving In Secret: Love, Country and Don’t Ask Don’t Tell,” follows one military couple’s journey for acceptance as it traces the long history of LGBTQ+ discrimination in the military. Naval Commander Zoe Dunning and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson join Andrea Mitchell to share their memories of the overturning of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and what it meant for them. “It was, as he said, an unreal day. And Tom is just such an example of someone who took heartbreak and injustice and turned around and did something about it and worked diligently over many years to work to repeal this,” Dunning says of Tom Carpenter, a friend of hers and the main subject of the documentary. “So he and others who worked on it, who were sitting in that auditorium and President Obama signed the Repeal Act. We were just thrilled, and it was a big day for all of us as a big day for our country.”Nov. 10, 2023

  • Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

    04:59

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

    08:25
  • Now Playing

    Commander Zoe Dunning: Repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was ‘unreal’ and ‘a big day for our country’

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Selection of new FBI headquarters site comes under scrutiny

    02:19

  • Sen. Merkley: ‘Glad for a pause,’ but ‘a much bigger infusion of humanitarian aid’ is needed in Gaza

    05:02

  • UK Amb.: ‘More talks’ ‘need to happen’ to free Hamas hostages, but Israel’s pauses are a ‘good sign’

    04:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All