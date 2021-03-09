Clyburn: We want to get COVID relief to Biden's desk 'before the end of the week'

Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC), House Majority Whip, joins Kristen Welker to discuss the timeline for passing the updated American Rescue Plan, saying that the goal is to "get this bill to the president for his signature before the end of the week." Clyburn also puts pressure on moderate Democrats in the Senate for their position on preserving the filibuster, which could stand in the way of passing voting rights reforms. "I would hope that they would not allow themselves to be party to efforts to keep African-Americans, keep Hispanic Americans from voting," he says.