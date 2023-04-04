Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

Former President Donald Trump is about to arrive at the courthouse in Manhattan for his arraignment in the case of hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels. Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to break down motions Trump’s attorneys could make in an effort to make the trial more favorable. “You’re looking for people who can be fair. Last count, there are a few people who live in Manhattan. Can a judge assemble a fair jury in Manhattan to hear this case, people who will listen to the evidence and follow the instructions of the court? Absolutely,” Rosenberg says. “Defendants often bring motions either to dismiss a count or perhaps for a change of venue. They don't often succeed. The question is can you find a fair jury in Manhattan? The answer is yes.”April 4, 2023