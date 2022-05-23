Cedric Richmond: NY congressional map ‘drafted by an unelected special master’ is ‘undemocratic’

Senior Advisor to the DNC Cedric Richmond joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ruling on a redrawn congressional map in New York that’s pitting powerful incumbents against each other. “What's really unfortunate about the New York congressional map is the fact that it was drafted by an unelected special master who is not accountable to the voters of New York. It’s undemocratic,” says Richmond. “You don't want to lose experience in the Congress, certainly.” May 23, 2022