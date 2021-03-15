CEA Chair Cecilia Rouse: Covid relief 'is targeted to where the money is needed'04:55
Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors, Cecilia Rouse, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that the president and vice president will be promoting this week after signing it into law. "We know that we can't get out of our economic crisis until we get through the health crisis. So the thinking behind the American Rescue Plan is that we need to address the problems caused by the pandemic," she says.