Buttigieg: Importance of handling classified docs responsibly made clear ‘day one’ in the military

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins Andrea Mitchell to comment on the arrest of the alleged leaker of classified Pentagon documents, who was an enlisted member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. “From day one when you're in the military or any position where you were entrusted with these kinds of documents, it is made very clear to you how important it is to handle them responsibly,” says Buttigieg. “I know that this is being treated with the appropriate seriousness because it's not a small thing.”April 14, 2023