Brigitte Amiri: ‘Impossible’ demands of new Kentucky law effectively ‘shut down abortion’ in the state

ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project Deputy Director Brigitte Amiri, Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and Amna Nawaz join Andrea Mitchell to explain the restrictions in a new Kentucky law that effectively prevent abortions in the state. “The law is a 72-page labyrinth of very complicated restrictions that cannot be complied with until the state makes the forms and the other infrastructure necessary to comply,” says Amiri. “This has shut down abortion temporarily for now because it's impossible to comply with this law that took effect immediately after the legislature overrode the governor's veto.”April 15, 2022