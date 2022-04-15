IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Brigitte Amiri: ‘Impossible’ demands of new Kentucky law effectively ‘shut down abortion’ in the state

    Ivo Daalder: If Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons, U.S. ‘willingness to engage will change as a result’

  • Trump-supported governors take hard right turn in midterm fights

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Since the war started, Europe has paid ‘almost $40 billion’ to Russia for oil, gas

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine strikes major warship - ‘a real blow’ to Russian navy, military ‘morale’

  • Ron Insana: Decreased unemployment, wages ‘going up,' but inflation is ‘the thing people are noticing’

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘We now think that these variants of BA2 are even more infectious than BA2'

  • Bill Browder: Putin worth ‘well north of $200 billion,’ but ‘none of the money is in his own name’

  • Dr. Fauci: ‘Now is not the time to pull back’ on Covid-19 resources. 'We are still in the thick of things.'

  • Valerie Biden Owens shares her experience ‘breaking through the door’ of politics as a woman in the 1970s

  • Minister of State for Europe: ‘We have got to make sure we help the Ukrainians finish the job’

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Dvornikov ‘deliberately chosen’ to lead Ukraine invasion ‘because he’s ruthless’

  • State Dept. Spokesman: ‘No question’ about General Dvornikov’s ‘brutality’

  • Ukraine says at least 50 dead after ‘gut wrenching’ strike on train station

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: ‘Ukraine must win in order to have any kind of rapid solution to this’

  • Sen. Shaheen: Lend-Lease bill will let U.S. run a ‘tab’ for aid to Ukraine, speeding weapons delivery

  • Michèle Flournoy: War crimes ‘conducted’ to ‘break the Ukrainian will' have yielded ‘the opposite effect’

  • Amb. Taylor: Suspending Russia from UN Human Rights Council is ‘one element’ of an ‘overall strategy’ to isolate Russia

  • Thomas-Greenfield on ‘unprecedented’ Russia suspension from U.N. Human Rights Council

  • Pelosi tests positive for Covid

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Brigitte Amiri: ‘Impossible’ demands of new Kentucky law effectively ‘shut down abortion’ in the state

ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project Deputy Director Brigitte Amiri, Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and Amna Nawaz join Andrea Mitchell to explain the restrictions in a new Kentucky law that effectively prevent abortions in the state. “The law is a 72-page labyrinth of very complicated restrictions that cannot be complied with until the state makes the forms and the other infrastructure necessary to comply,” says Amiri. “This has shut down abortion temporarily for now because it's impossible to comply with this law that took effect immediately after the legislature overrode the governor's veto.”April 15, 2022

