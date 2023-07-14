Biden surrogate Messina touts fundraising haul: ‘Biden outraised all the Republicans combined’

President Joe Biden’s campaign announced that the campaign and Democratic Party groups raised $72 million in his first quarter of fundraising since he announced his run for re-election in April. Dasha Burns, Sam Stein, and Biden campaign surrogate Jim Messina join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “There's a whole bunch of Democrats this morning, taking a big sigh of relief. These numbers are just incredibly impressive,” said Messina. “And the other number that really strikes out is that Biden outraised all the Republicans combined.” July 14, 2023