IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Actors join writers in historic dual strike, effectively shutting down ‘Hollywood as we know it’

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Biden surrogate Messina touts fundraising haul: ‘Biden outraised all the Republicans combined’

    06:53
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. Barry McCaffrey: U.S. ‘correct’ to send Ukraine cluster bombs; ‘they are a very effective tool'

    04:55

  • Jen Psaki: Biden ‘is trying to keep hold’ of NATO alliances that ‘were shattered’ by Trump.

    04:32

  • Sen. Jacky Rosen says ‘our adversaries are watching’ Sen. Tuberville’s military promotions blockade

    03:43

  • Sen. Mark Warner: China ‘has a goal’ of trying to ‘not only hurt our economy’ but ‘all our systems’

    06:48

  • John Kasich says secretaries of state are ‘slow rolling’ ballot access for No Labels party

    04:58

  • Sen. Angus King: ‘If NATO accepted Ukraine tomorrow, we'd be in a world war;’ delay is ‘appropriate’

    06:51

  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Tuberville’s 'unconscionable' military promotions blockade hurts ‘readiness’

    06:07

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell calls House GOP-led Wray hearing 'just bananas, absolute chaos'

    03:57

  • NATO Secretary General: Sweden joining alliance is ‘good for all of NATO’

    04:59

  • Secy. Blinken says ‘the world expects us to responsibly manage’ relations with China

    05:25

  • Secy. Blinken says Ukraine would be ‘defenseless’ if U.S. didn’t send cluster munitions

    07:22

  • Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

    03:01

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Scrutiny’ on Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is ‘appropriate’

    07:38

  • Harry Litman: ‘Concrete signs’ the ‘fake electors scheme’ is ‘coming to market’ in Jack Smith probe

    05:41

  • Michael Beschloss: Biden is an ‘assurance’ to allies that U.S. shares values present in NATO treaty

    06:10

  • Paul Beckett on Gershkovich's 100 day detainment: ‘Dispiriting to see journalism labeled as a crime’

    04:32

  • Nathalie Loiseau doubts sending cluster munitions to Ukraine will help U.S. ‘diplomatic efforts'

    06:21

  • Oppenheimer documentary filmmakers preview NBC News Studios movie ‘To End All War’

    07:09

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden surrogate Messina touts fundraising haul: ‘Biden outraised all the Republicans combined’

06:53

President Joe Biden’s campaign announced that the campaign and Democratic Party groups raised $72 million in his first quarter of fundraising since he announced his run for re-election in April. Dasha Burns, Sam Stein, and Biden campaign surrogate Jim Messina join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “There's a whole bunch of Democrats this morning, taking a big sigh of relief. These numbers are just incredibly impressive,” said Messina. “And the other number that really strikes out is that Biden outraised all the Republicans combined.” July 14, 2023

  • Actors join writers in historic dual strike, effectively shutting down ‘Hollywood as we know it’

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Biden surrogate Messina touts fundraising haul: ‘Biden outraised all the Republicans combined’

    06:53
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. Barry McCaffrey: U.S. ‘correct’ to send Ukraine cluster bombs; ‘they are a very effective tool'

    04:55

  • Jen Psaki: Biden ‘is trying to keep hold’ of NATO alliances that ‘were shattered’ by Trump.

    04:32

  • Sen. Jacky Rosen says ‘our adversaries are watching’ Sen. Tuberville’s military promotions blockade

    03:43

  • Sen. Mark Warner: China ‘has a goal’ of trying to ‘not only hurt our economy’ but ‘all our systems’

    06:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All