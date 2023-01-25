IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ben Rhodes points to digitization as solution to classified documents mishandling

    04:41
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ben Rhodes points to digitization as solution to classified documents mishandling

04:41

Ben Rhodes points to digitization as solution to classified documents mishandling. “It may be that they need to just cut down on paper flow. Because this stuff is digitized, you can put it on a machine, and you can know where that machine is, right, because it has a signature. And so I'm sure that's one of the things that they might be considering is just cutting down on the pieces of paper that seem to be floating around.”Jan. 25, 2023

