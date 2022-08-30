Ben Rhodes: Many Afghans who helped the U.S. are now ‘stuck in places where they’re not welcome’

Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the plights facing Afghans who fled their home after the Taliban reclaimed power. “I hear from a lot of Afghans, and people trying resettle Afghans who did get out in that evacuation, but are stuck in the UAE or they're stuck in Albania, they're stuck in places where they're not welcome there and they have no place to go forward to,” says Rhodes. “A lot of those people are people who could qualify to get to the United States based on the service that they rendered. I hope we don't forget those Afghans and we continue to try to do right by them.”Aug. 30, 2022