Ben Rhodes: F-16’s are a signal that U.S. and allies are involved in Ukraine war ‘for a longer haul’

NBC News Foreign Correspondent Molly Hunter and former Deputy National Security Adviser to President Obama Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia’s declaration of victory in Bakhmut and the importance of getting to F-16s to Ukraine. “I think the F-16’s are a signal, however, from the United States and our allies, that we're in this for a longer haul, that precisely because there's a longer timeline on the delivery these F-16’s,” says Rhodes. “It's a message that what Putin was kind of hoping was maybe we will support the Ukrainians to this offensive, and then everyone is going to be tired of supplying them.”May 22, 2023