Asa Hutchinson: ‘Simply wrong’ for Republican presidential candidates to be ‘discussing a pardon’

During his arraignment in Miami, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of mishandling classified documents. Former Governor of Arkansas and current Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson joins Andrea Mitchell to react. “It shouldn't be a part of a political campaign. That's the most important thing. It’s simply wrong to be discussing a pardon,” says Hutchinson. “President Trump has a powerful voice. He's using that, and people are following that. So we need to have other leaders that step up and make it clear that these are very serious allegations, that the Republican Party doesn't tolerate misuse of classified information.”June 14, 2023