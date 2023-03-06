Andrew Weissman: Trump may be ‘very right’ that possibly getting indicted would help in 2024

Former President Donald Trump, who is currently facing four criminal investigations, said he will stay in the 2024 election race even if indicted. Former Senior Prosecutor on the Mueller probe and former General Counsel for the FBI Andrew Weissmann joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in. “It's worth remembering that he is the person who made the federal search at Mar-a-Lago public because he thought it would help in standing and his numbers as he suggested, and in fact it did. So, you know, he may be very right that this will help him, and certainly in the primaries, but it remains to be seen,” says Weissmann. “We could be in a situation where he ends up being indicted at the state or federal level, but there is no trial until after the presidential election.”March 6, 2023