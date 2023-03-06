IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Victor Cha: South Korea-Japan agreement gets key allies back ‘in the game’ with U.S.

    04:05

  • Eugene Robinson: The people of DC ‘have no voice in the national legislature’ that decides DC laws

    08:24
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissman: Trump may be ‘very right’ that possibly getting indicted would help in 2024

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Joyce Vance: Trump inciting Jan 6 riots would be beyond what he could ‘reasonably’ do in office

    06:49

  • Rep. D’Esposito proposes blocking Santos from profiting off ‘duping the American public’

    03:43

  • Kirby: ‘Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ even if Zelenskyy continues to refuse peace talks

    06:33

  • Havana Syndrome saga leaves scars on U.S.-Cuba relations

    01:51

  • Amb. Markarova: Russian war crimes are ‘a genocide against Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian people’

    07:36

  • Michael Crowley: Sanctioning China ‘is risky’ but Ukraine is ‘highest priority’ for Biden administration

    05:46

  • Murdaugh defense completes closing arguments in double murder trial

    02:42

  • Donell Harvin: Concerned Tucker Carlson intends to use Jan. 6 tapes to 'radicalize more people'

    11:59

  • Keir Simmons: Putin may do ‘pretty much anything’ to keep Crimea

    06:19

  • Kevin Baron: Re-taking Crimea would be a ‘full-scale Normandy-looking' push beyond Ukraine’s ability

    05:42

  • Randi Weingarten: Student debt relief is ‘a moral issue’

    03:47

  • Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

    05:38

  • Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

    04:56

  • Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

    04:37

  • Rep. Jim Himes: ‘A little less than meets the eye here’ with COVID-19 lab leak report

    04:22

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: China providing weapons to Russia ‘would be a game changer’ in Ukraine

    07:14

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid ‘as long as Ukraine continues to fight’

    05:50

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Andrew Weissman: Trump may be ‘very right’ that possibly getting indicted would help in 2024

03:59

Former President Donald Trump, who is currently facing four criminal investigations, said he will stay in the 2024 election race even if indicted. Former Senior Prosecutor on the Mueller probe and former General Counsel for the FBI Andrew Weissmann joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in. “It's worth remembering that he is the person who made the federal search at Mar-a-Lago public because he thought it would help in standing and his numbers as he suggested, and in fact it did. So, you know, he may be very right that this will help him, and certainly in the primaries, but it remains to be seen,” says Weissmann. “We could be in a situation where he ends up being indicted at the state or federal level, but there is no trial until after the presidential election.”March 6, 2023

  • Victor Cha: South Korea-Japan agreement gets key allies back ‘in the game’ with U.S.

    04:05

  • Eugene Robinson: The people of DC ‘have no voice in the national legislature’ that decides DC laws

    08:24
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissman: Trump may be ‘very right’ that possibly getting indicted would help in 2024

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Joyce Vance: Trump inciting Jan 6 riots would be beyond what he could ‘reasonably’ do in office

    06:49

  • Rep. D’Esposito proposes blocking Santos from profiting off ‘duping the American public’

    03:43

  • Kirby: ‘Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ even if Zelenskyy continues to refuse peace talks

    06:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All