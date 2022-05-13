Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova joins Andrea Mitchell with her reaction to the blocking of a Senate vote for the quick passage of a $40 billion Ukraine aid package. “Every day of delay is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving. Lives of children, lives of women who are being killed, tortured,” says Markarova. “I really hope that we will be able to come back to it soon.”May 13, 2022